ICYMI: Truck Carrying Toilet Paper Crashes And Goes Up in Flames

Who would have thought that one of the nation's hottest commodities would be toilet paper? And while this story didn't happen in the Hudson Valley or New York state, I think we can understand who people felt when they heard this on the news.

Earlier this week a tractor trailer crashed and went up in flames outside of Dallas,Texas. And what was the truck carrying? you guessed it, toilet paper. WFAA. says that the toilet paper was the large rolls usually found in stores, restaurants and other businesses, so this wasn't household kind. However, the Texas Department of Transportation officials said the toilet paper “burned extensively,”

The driver is said to be alright. The rolls of TP? Not so much.

