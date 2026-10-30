New York State Police will now investigate sexual assault complaints at Cornell University under a new agreement announced by Governor Kathy Hochul.

The agreement, signed by New York State Police and Cornell University at Hochul's direction, requires all sexual offense complaints that would normally fall under the jurisdiction of Cornell University Police to be immediately referred to State Police for criminal investigation, unless the person reporting the incident requests otherwise.

Hochul says the move is intended to ensure survivors are treated with compassion and that their allegations receive a thorough criminal investigation by law enforcement trained to support survivors.

"Every student deserves to feel safe on their campus. And when someone reports sexual assault, they deserve to be heard, treated with compassion, and know their allegations will be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated by law enforcement trained to support survivors," Hochul said.

The announcement comes amid growing scrutiny of Cornell University's handling of a former student's allegations involving members of the school's Chi Phi fraternity.

THE CORNELL SEXUAL ASSAULT CASE

The controversy centers on an incident reported to have occurred in October 2024 at the Chi Phi fraternity house in Ithaca.

A former Cornell student, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, alleges she was drugged and sexually assaulted by multiple fraternity members after visiting the house on October 19, 2024. According to a civil lawsuit filed in September 2026, the woman was allegedly pressured into taking ketamine and became too intoxicated to consent.

The lawsuit names seven former fraternity members, Cornell University and other parties. Attorneys representing some of the accused have denied the allegations, with some disputing their clients' involvement and others maintaining the sexual activity was consensual.

The woman initially reported the incident to Cornell University Police in November 2024. No criminal charges were filed at the time.

The handling of that original investigation has since become a major point of controversy. Questions have been raised about what information was collected by campus police, what was shared with prosecutors and why criminal charges were not pursued.

Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten said in a September statement that the sworn statement Jane Doe provided to Cornell police in 2024 described her participation in drug use and sexual activity as voluntary and consensual. He said his office reviewed that statement when deciding not to pursue charges at the time.

Following the filing of the civil lawsuit and the release of additional information, the criminal investigation was reopened. Hochul subsequently appointed New York Attorney General Letitia James as a special prosecutor to oversee the criminal investigation.

Cornell has also appointed former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates to lead an independent review of the university's handling of sexual assault allegations.

The university has said it took disciplinary action against students involved in the incident, including expulsions and suspensions, and that the Chi Phi chapter has been barred from campus.

HOCHUL SAYS SURVIVORS DESERVE ACCOUNTABILITY

In announcing the new agreement, Hochul directly referenced Jane Doe's allegations, calling what she described horrifying.

"Survivors should be able to trust the institutions responsible for protecting them. We cannot afford to let them down," the Governor said.

Hochul added that she will continue working to ensure survivors are treated with dignity and respect and that justice and accountability are pursued.

The new agreement changes how sexual offense complaints at Cornell are handled going forward, shifting criminal investigations that would normally fall under campus police jurisdiction to New York State Police unless the individual reporting the incident requests otherwise.