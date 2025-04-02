New Radar Cameras Targeting I-84, I-684 Speeders in Hudson Valley

The number of speed enforcement cameras has more than doubled in the Hudson Valley region of New York this week.

The next time you're driving, it's quite possible that you're going to be electronically monitored without you're knowledge. Speed cameras have been deployed throughout the state in an effort to surprise reckless drivers with tickets and, hopefully, make them more responsible.

The program has stirred up controversy, with many New Yorkers uneasy about the idea of being given speeding tickets by a computer. The state insists that the program is about saving lives and sees it as just another tool in their arsenal to keep drivers and DOT workers safe.

Where are Speed Cameras Located in New York This Week?

After a slow winter, the New York State Department of Transportation has ramped up its speed enforcement campaign. This week there are 15 cameras deployed throughout some of the busiest roads in the state. Onondaga County has three cameras pointed at drivers on I-81 and I-481. Cattaraugus and Suffolk Counties have two cameras deployed on local roads and Eerie County, as well as the counties surrounding New York City are also dotted with automated speed ticket technology.

In the Hudson Valley region of New York, four cameras are now targeting speeders in Westchester and Orange Counties. A camera that was installed on Route 9W between Angola Road in Cornwall and Route 218 near West Point will remain in operation. This week, another camera was erected in Orange County on I-84 near Exit 28 for Maybrook and Walden on the eastbound lane.

In Westchester County, two more cameras are pointed at commuters traveling on I-684. A pair of automated speed enforcement systems is set up between exits two and three, pointed at both the northbound and southbound lanes.

Penalty For Speeding Through an Enforcement Area

If you do get a ticket from the automated system, no points will be added to your license. However, a bill will be sent to the car owner's address for fines that increase after each infraction.

