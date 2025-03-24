New Speed Trap Cameras Erected in Hudson Valley This Week

Just in time for spring, a new automated ticket camera has been installed in the Hudson Valley.

New York State's campaign to thwart dangerous drivers has been on a bit of a hiatus during the winter months, but now that the weather is warming up, more speed enforcement cameras are being installed throughout the state, including a brand new one right here in the Hudson Valley.

Automated Ticket Cameras in New York State

Governor Hochul signed the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement Program into law four years ago. The five-year program is aimed at keeping DOT workers safe by targeting speeding cars with cameras and radar systems. When a car is detected to be traveling over the speed limit, the stealth system automatically documents the infraction and sends a ticket with a fine to the car's owner.

First-time offenders can expect to be slapped with a $50 fine. A second ticket within a year and a half will bump up the fine to $75. Those who get any additional tickets during this time frame will be subject to a $100 fine.

Because the automated ticketing system doesn't identify who was behind the wheel at the time of the infraction, no points against your license are earned by getting caught by one of these speed trap cameras.

New Automated Speed Enforcement Camera in Orange County, New York

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, automated traffic enforcement cameras are now operating on both the north and south lanes of Route 9W in Orange County.

The system is set up on Route 9w between Angola Road in Cornwall and Route 218 near West Point. Those traveling through the Storm King Mountain area should use extra caution over the next week, as cars will be monitored for speeding.

Thirteen new cameras have been set up this week, up from just a handful that have been operating over the winter. This is a strong sign that the Department of Transportation will once again be aggressively cracking down on drivers who speed through work zones.

