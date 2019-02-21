HV Teen Dad Strangled Baby Multiple Times, Police Say

A 17-year old Ulster County man could be facing multiple felonies following an investiation into the abuse of a 10-month old.

Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center and the Village of Ellenville Police Department have announced the arrest of a 17-year old Ellenville resident.

on February 5, the Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center were requested to assist the police with an investigation into the abuse of a 10-month old.

The investiation revealed that the 17-year old man, on multiple occasions, did forcibly strike and restrict the breathing of his 10 month old daughter until she was rendered unconscious.

At this time, the 17-year old has been charged with Reckless Endangerment second=-degree, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He was arraigned and remanded to Ulster County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail.

Today, District Attorney Holley Carnright announced that a as a result of a continued investigation conducted by the Ulster County Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center and the Village of Ellenville Police Department that his office was levying additional charges of Reckless Endangerment 1 st (2 counts) and Strangulation 2nd (2 counts) all felonies.

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: