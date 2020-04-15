HV Man Allegedly Stole Cart Full of Groceries, Police Say
Police are attempting to identify a Hudson Valley man who allegedly stole a cart full of groceries from a Top's Market.
State Police in Rhinebeck are investigating a larceny of merchandise from the Top's Market on Route 9 in Rhinebeck. The larceny took place on March, 25 at approximately 9:45 p.m.
The man pictured in the Top's security footage allegedly stole a cart full of groceries before leaving in an unknown vehicle.
The man is believed to be between 5' 10" and six feet tall. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300. Please refer to case #9495977.
