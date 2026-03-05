The mother of the three-year-old girl who was reportedly beaten and later died from her injuries, has been arrested and charged in her death.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday, March 5, the arrest of Farhiya M. Gaal, 26, of Rochester, in connection with the death of her daughter 3-year-old Fay Mohamed.

Greene County Sheriff attends vigil for Fay Mohamed

Gaal was charged with felony Second-Degree Manslaughter.

Gaal was arraigned and remanded to the Greene County Jail without bail.

Toddler Dies From Assault Injuries After Weeks on Life Support

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff's Office at 518-943-3300.

What Happened to 3-year-old Fay Mohamed?

The Greene County Sheriff's Office responded January 28th with the Town of Cairo Police and the New York State Police to a report of an unconscious/unresponsive little girl at a home on Main Street in Cairo.

The little girl was flown to Albany Medical Center via Lifenet in critical condition until she was taken off of life support February 24 and subsequently passed away on the morning of February 25.

The day after she was assaulted her mother's boyfriend Lameik Wilson, 24, of Cairo, was arrested and charged with felony second-degree Assault and Misdemeanor Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Man arrested and charged with assault of a child

The Greene County Sheriff's Office announced Wilson is believed to have intentionally caused serious physical injury to the child.

The Sheriff has since told the media his office is working with the District Attorney's Office to upgrade Wilson's charges to murder.