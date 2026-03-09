A crime crackdown in Westchester County recently resulted in 61 people arrested and 48 guns seized.

Law enforcement across the county, made dozens of arrests tied to gun crimes in the final months of 2025, according to newly released statistics from Westchester District Attorney Susan Cacace.

According to the report, during the last months of 2025, police throughout the county made 61 arrests connected to gun crimes and removed 48 firearms from the streets.

Officials say the recovered weapons included:

36 pistols

7 revolvers

4 rifles

1 derringer

Four of the guns recovered were reportedly 'ghost guns' or guns that are untraceable because they lack serial numbers and are often made by 3D printers or assembled from 3D printed parts

Two cities within Westchester County, accounted for the majority of the weapons seized during the final months of 2025:

Yonkers: 20 recoveries

Mount Vernon: 15 recoveries

Police said these totals include BOTH firearms and gun-related evidence such as shell casings.

Many Arrests Involved People From Outside the County

Nearly half of the people arrested (49%) were from outside Westchester County.

The largest number came from the Bronx, with others traveling from places including:

Connecticut

Poughkeepsie

Newburgh

Florida

California

Kentucky

Maryland

Texas

Teenagers Among the Largest Groups Arrested

One statistic highlighted by prosecutors, maybe the most troubling to the community, was the age breakdown of those arrested:

38% were between 21 and 30 years old

34% were 20 or younger

16% were between 41 and 50

8% were between 31 and 40

2% were between 51 and 60

2% were between 71 and 80

Cacace herself said the number of teenagers involved in gun crimes remains especially troubling.

“Each tally on a spreadsheet represents an illegal firearm taken off the streets, a potential life spared and a family left intact,” Cacace said in a statement.

She also noted that the rise in youth involvement is a trend officials say accelerated during the pandemic.

Ongoing Efforts to Reduce Gun Violence

The district attorney credited local police departments for the gun seizures, but said there is still work ahead to address gun violence in the county.

In January, Gov. Kathy Hochul laid out her plans for a 'Safer New York' including: "Nation-Leading Proposals to Crack Down on 3D-Printed Guns and Other Illegal Firearms."