Museums You Can See For Free in March

Museums You Can See For Free in March

Getty Images

Looking for something to do as the weather continues to keep us all inside? Next month, if you bank with Bank of America or Merrill you can score some free tickets.

Bank of America’s Museums on Us program offers cardholders free general admission to participating cultural institutions on the first full weekend of every month.

For March, that means on March 7 and 8, anyone with a Bank of America, Merrill, or Bank of America Private Bank credit or debit card can present their card and a photo ID at participating museums for complimentary entry.

It’s a simple way to explore art, history, science and culture without the ticket price.

Here's a look at the participating locations across the Hudson Valley, New York City, and New York State:

Hudson Valley Museums

Youtube: Hudson River Maritime Museum
loading...
  • Hudson River Museum (Yonkers) Art, history and science collections, plus Westchester County’s only public planetarium.
Getty Images
loading...

Participating New York City Museums

 

Getty Images
loading...
Getty Images
loading...
Getty Images
loading...

  • The Metropolitan Museum of Art – The Met Cloisters (Upper Manhattan)
    Medieval art and architecture overlooking the Hudson River.

    • Getty Images
    loading...
    Getty Images for New York Botani
    loading...

    • The Jewish Museum (Manhattan)
      Art and Jewish cultural exhibitions.

      (Note: Some museums may limit free access to specific days; always check ahead.)

    Capital Region

    Western New York

    Central New York

    Rochester

    Long Island

    Abandoned Place You Can Explore in New York State

    From crumbling fairgrounds to forgotten military bases, these abandoned New York places are legally accessible and frozen in time.

    Gallery Credit: Getty Images

    Filed Under: Hudson Valley, Kingston, New York, New York News, Orange County, Poughkeepsie, Sullivan County, The Hudson Valley, Ulster County, Westchester County
    Categories: Around the Hudson Valley, Articles, Hudson Valley Business, Hudson Valley Entertainment News, Hudson Valley Events, Hudson Valley News

    More From WPDH-WPDA