Museums You Can See For Free in March
Looking for something to do as the weather continues to keep us all inside? Next month, if you bank with Bank of America or Merrill you can score some free tickets.
Bank of America’s Museums on Us program offers cardholders free general admission to participating cultural institutions on the first full weekend of every month.
For March, that means on March 7 and 8, anyone with a Bank of America, Merrill, or Bank of America Private Bank credit or debit card can present their card and a photo ID at participating museums for complimentary entry.
It’s a simple way to explore art, history, science and culture without the ticket price.
Here's a look at the participating locations across the Hudson Valley, New York City, and New York State:
Hudson Valley Museums
Hudson River Maritime Museum (Kingston)
Maritime history, historic boats and hands-on exhibits along the Rondout Creek.
- Hudson River Museum (Yonkers) Art, history and science collections, plus Westchester County’s only public planetarium.
Participating New York City Museums
Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum (Manhattan)
Aircraft carrier museum featuring historic planes and the Space Shuttle Enterprise.
Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum (Manhattan)
Design-focused exhibitions inside the historic Andrew Carnegie Mansion.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art – The Met Cloisters (Upper Manhattan)
Medieval art and architecture overlooking the Hudson River.
New York Botanical Garden (Bronx)
Expansive gardens and seasonal exhibitions.
The Jewish Museum (Manhattan)
Art and Jewish cultural exhibitions.
(Note: Some museums may limit free access to specific days; always check ahead.)
Capital Region
Albany Institute of History & Art (Albany)
Western New York
Buffalo AKG Art Museum (Buffalo)
Buffalo Museum of Science (Buffalo)
Central New York
Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology (Syracuse)
Utica Children's Museum (Utica)
Rochester
Long Island
Long Island Children's Museum (Garden City)
Parrish Art Museum (Water Mill)
