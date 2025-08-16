5 Spots for Great Fajitas in the Hudson Valley

Here are 5 places to get great fajitas in the Hudson Valley.

I'll always remember having the best fajitas, personally, at Fresno's in Poughkeepsie. Fresno's Southwest Restaurant & Bar at the Poughkeepsie Galleria was the place to go for me back in the 90s. An order of their amazing fajitas and a Texas-size Budweiser really hit the spot.

National Fajita Day is celebrated each year on August 18th. According to National Day Calendar, the day recognizes the sizzling deliciousness of the savory Tex-Mex found in fajitas. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite fajita spot was and have compiled a top 5 list.

5 Places To Get Great Fajitas in the Hudson Valley

La Puerta Azul

La Puerta Azul Facebook La Puerta Azul Facebook loading...

La Puerta Azul offers authentic Mexican cuisine in a stylish space with live music on weekends. Check out their Portobello, chicken, steak, salmon and shrimp fajita options.

2510 US-44

Millbrook, NY 12545

Frontera Tacos & Tequila

Frontera Tacos & Tequila - Middletown Frontera Tacos & Tequila - Middletown loading...

Frontera Tacos & Tequila offers south of the border cuisine you must try with chicken, steak, shrimp, salmon and vegetable fajita options.

340 NY-211

Middletown, NY 10940

Maya Cafe & Cantina

Maya Cafe & Cantina Facebook Maya Cafe & Cantina Facebook loading...

Maya Cafe & Cantina offers Mexican fare with Mayan flair, margaritas and weekend mariachis in a vibrantly colored space along with chicken, steak, shrimp and vegetable fajita options.

488 US-9

Fishkill, NY 12524

Juan Murphy's

Juan Murphys Facebook Juan Murphys Facebook loading...

Juan Murphy's fuses the warmth and friendliness of a traditional Irish pub with diverse and delicious flavors of Mexico. They offer brisket, steak or shrimp fajita bowls along with chicken. brisket or shrimp fajita platters served with rice, beans, tortillas and all the fixin's.

796 Main St

Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

Casa Vallarta

Casa Valarta Facebook Casa Valarta Facebook loading...

Casa Vallarta offers authentic Mexican cuisine and the best margaritas. And we can add best fajitas to their accolades. They offer chicken, steak, shrimp and veggie fajita options. Casa Vallarta is loved by an overwhelming majority of the Hudson Valley for their fajitas.

1820 NY-376 1571 Ulster Ave Unit 4

Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 Lake Katrine, NY 12449

Get our free mobile app

There you have it. Many great options for fajitas in the Hudson Valley. Wherever you end up, get out and enjoy National Fajita Day on Monday!

Hudson Valley Mexican Restaurants: A Guacamole Guide The Hudson Valley is full of delicious Mexican Restaurants. From Middletown to Rhinebeck and everywhere in between there are places to indulge in all your favorites including fresh Guacamole and Chips. Here is just a sampling of a few of the places we found for you to try. If we left your favorite off the list let us know. Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn