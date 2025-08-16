5 Spots for Great Fajitas in the Hudson Valley
Here are 5 places to get great fajitas in the Hudson Valley.
I'll always remember having the best fajitas, personally, at Fresno's in Poughkeepsie. Fresno's Southwest Restaurant & Bar at the Poughkeepsie Galleria was the place to go for me back in the 90s. An order of their amazing fajitas and a Texas-size Budweiser really hit the spot.
National Fajita Day is celebrated each year on August 18th. According to National Day Calendar, the day recognizes the sizzling deliciousness of the savory Tex-Mex found in fajitas. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite fajita spot was and have compiled a top 5 list.
5 Places To Get Great Fajitas in the Hudson Valley
La Puerta Azul
La Puerta Azul offers authentic Mexican cuisine in a stylish space with live music on weekends. Check out their Portobello, chicken, steak, salmon and shrimp fajita options.
2510 US-44
Millbrook, NY 12545
Frontera Tacos & Tequila
Frontera Tacos & Tequila offers south of the border cuisine you must try with chicken, steak, shrimp, salmon and vegetable fajita options.
340 NY-211
Middletown, NY 10940
Maya Cafe & Cantina
Maya Cafe & Cantina offers Mexican fare with Mayan flair, margaritas and weekend mariachis in a vibrantly colored space along with chicken, steak, shrimp and vegetable fajita options.
488 US-9
Fishkill, NY 12524
Juan Murphy's
Juan Murphy's fuses the warmth and friendliness of a traditional Irish pub with diverse and delicious flavors of Mexico. They offer brisket, steak or shrimp fajita bowls along with chicken. brisket or shrimp fajita platters served with rice, beans, tortillas and all the fixin's.
796 Main St
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
Casa Vallarta
Casa Vallarta offers authentic Mexican cuisine and the best margaritas. And we can add best fajitas to their accolades. They offer chicken, steak, shrimp and veggie fajita options. Casa Vallarta is loved by an overwhelming majority of the Hudson Valley for their fajitas.
1820 NY-376 1571 Ulster Ave Unit 4
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 Lake Katrine, NY 12449
There you have it. Many great options for fajitas in the Hudson Valley. Wherever you end up, get out and enjoy National Fajita Day on Monday!
