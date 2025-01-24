Hudson Valley, New York Plant to Lay Off 524 Employees Next Month

A whopping 524 employees were notified that they would no longer have a job after a Hudson Valley plant shuts its doors next month.

We're only a few weeks into 2025 and hundreds of layoffs have already been announced throughout the Hudson Valley. Last week we learned that Barrie House Coffee Company had ceased production at its two Westchester facilities. The 90-year-old coffee company had been family-run until two years ago. In 2022, control was handed off by the founder's grandson to an outside corporate executive and now all of its employees have been laid off and the company is set to completely shut down on February 21.

Now, another plant in the Mid-Hudson Region is closing its doors and laying off hundreds of workers.

Hudson Valley Plant Lays Off All 524 Employees

Amscan, a party supply manufacturer, has announced that it will shut down its Chester, New York plant after already closing its Newburgh facility last summer. The company had already let 117 employees go when it shuttered its location at the Matrix Business Park on Route 17k in August.

Now, Amscan will be closing its huge plant on Elizabeth Drive in Chester and laying off the remaining 524 employees, none of whom are represented by a union. According to paperwork filed with the State of New York, the company notified its workers the week before Christmas that they would be losing their jobs in February.

Amscan is a party supply manufacturer operated by Party City. The company announced its bankruptcy after Party City revealed that it was filing Chapter 11 and closing all of its 700 stores.

