A resident, who says they were standing out on their back deck stargazing, says they witnessed something in the night sky traveling faster than any plane they've ever seen. The sighting was one of two on consecutive nights in Orange County, New York in late April.

The witness further described the object as V-shaped, with one leg of the 'V' longer than the other, according to the NUFORC filing. The resident says they viewed the object with their binoculars, describing "dozens of small little circular lights or orbs", flying in a very tight formation.

Resident in New York's Hudson Valley Reports 'Truly Anomalous' Lights On Multiple Nights

A resident of Chester, New York says that on the nights of April 23 and 24 they witnessed an unidentified flying object made up of lights or orbs, that was shaped like a lopsided V.

The person says that they observed "an unusual aerial phenomenon", with the formation moving extremely fast. The resident says the mysterious object passed over them, tilted sideways, and then appeared to climb in altitude while doing so.

The object was described as silent, as the report says that the "consistency, speed, and behavior of the formation ruled out birds, drones, or known aircraft". The eye witness sums up the encounter as "something truly anomalous".

