90-Year-Old Hudson Valley Company Bankrupt; Everyone Laid Off

A company that has been employing Hudson Valley workers for almost a century has declared bankruptcy and laid off all of its local workers.

It's not uncommon to hear about businesses that have fallen on hard times. We've seen several Hudson Valley manufacturing companies, restaurants and stores close down over the past year. However, one business that survived the Great Depression, World War II, the Energy Crisis, the Great Recession of the 2000s and COVID has suddenly closed its doors and filed for bankruptcy.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

On Monday, cafes and coffee shops across the North East discovered that their supplier, Barrie House Coffee Company, had closed their doors and ceased production of their coffee products. The century-old Hudson Valley business was started by two business partners in 1934. Operating out of a Westchester garage, Sam Kobrick and Max Goldstein roasted their own coffee beans that were supplied to local diners, restaurants and coffee shops.

The company's recipes and trade secrets have been passed down from generation to generation for 90 years, helping the business to become a leading manufacturer of private-label and branded coffee products across North America. But in 2022, Barry Goldstein, Max's grandson, announced that he would be stepping down and appointing a new chairman of the board from outside of the family for the first time.

Since my grandfather founded this company in 1934, we successfully operated as a proud family-run business. But I recognized that to take the company to the next level in today’s highly competitive environment, the time had come to seek external leadership.

Just two years later the company has filed for bankruptcy.

barriehousestore.com barriehousestore.com loading...

Hudson Valley Workers Laid Off After Barrie House Bankruptcy

According to paperwork filed with New York State, all 39 workers at Barrie House's two Westchester locations will be laid off. Five employees at the company's Mount Vernon site and 34 at its plant in Elmsford were given notice on January 10 that they would be losing their jobs.

The current CEO and former Exxon executive, Scott Montgomery, said in the filing that the coffee company will be completely shut down by February 21, but retailers are already warning customers that they will no longer be able to purchase Barrie House products.

Hudson Valley Businesses That Have Closed in 2024 Owning a business is hard these days. While some business owners are simply stepping into their next big phase of retirement, some longstanding, beloved businesses have faced less-welcomed closures. Here's a list of some of the Hudson Valley eateries we already miss this year. Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers