Wendy's remains a popular spot for fast food across New York, though some big changes could be on the way.

Wendy's Locations In New York

The franchise has a number of Hudson Valley locations in Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Fishkill, Monroe, Kingston, Wappingers Falls, Vails Gate, Chester, Middletown, Cortlandt Manor, Carmel, Nanuet, Monticello, and other restaurants in the lower Hudson Valley.

According to the Wendy's restaurant locator, there 229 Wendy's locations in New York state.

Is Wendy's Increasing Prices?

According to CBS, Wendy's is considering bringing something called surge pricing (or, "dynamic pricing", according to CEO Kirk Tanner) to their menus across New York, and the rest of the country. Collins Dictionary defines surge pricing as the "practice of increasing the price of goods or services when there is the greatest demand for them."

Could this mean you could be paying more for your order depending on demand or the time of day you ordered it?

Tanner had initially told outlets like Nation’s Restaurant News, that the company was considering new plans and ideas to to boost profits, including digital menu boards that will be more easily able to change the prices of items, reports TODAY.

CBS says that Tanner stated that the fast food chain was considering/" AI-enabled menu changes and suggestive selling."

Wendy's appears to be backtracking, as the company claimed in an email that the menu boards "would give us more flexibility to change the display of featured items." They also stated that their original statements were "misconstrued in some media reports as an intent to raise prices when demand is highest at our restaurants."

Regardless of what the company plans to implement, these changes would not be completely rolled out before 2025.