Arrest: Another Outlaw Biker Hits, Rear-Ends Hudson Valley Cops

As police continue to investigate a mob of bikers who surrounded a police officer, another motorcyclist has been arrested after hitting officers on the other side of the Hudson Valley.

Earlier this week we shared disturbing video of a group of outlaw bikers that taunted police, allegedly ran red lights and put motorists in danger throughout Dutchess County. While arrests in those incidents are still being announced, police in Orange County have charged another motorcyclist after they say he hit cop cars and led authorities on a chase through two towns.

Canva Canva loading...

Another Outlaw Biker Arrested in the Hudson Valley

On Sunday, the same day a gang of bikers surrounded an officer in Wappingers Falls and terrorized drivers, another motorcyclist was arrested in a seemingly unrelated incident.

A K9 officer working for the Town of Chester Police was stopped at a red light in their police vehicle when a man riding a motorcycle reportedly rear-ended them. According to authorities, the officer ordered the biker to stop but he refused to comply and led police on a chase through the Village of Chester.

During the chase, additional police vehicles were reportedly hit by the motorcyclist as he continued to lead them on a chase into the Town of Goshen. Officers say the motorcyclist attempted to evade law enforcement by driving into a wooded area leading to a large field. An Orange County Sheriff's Deputy who joined in the chase eventually discovered the suspect at a location on Laurel Court.

Canva/Google Maps Canva/Google Maps loading...

Motorcyclist From Monroe, New York Arrested

Police identified the motorcyclist as Daniel F. O’Keefe. The 26-year-old Monroe motorcyclist has been charged with Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer and Criminal Mischief, both misdemeanors, in addition to multiple vehicle and traffic violations. O'Keefe was issued an appearance ticket and is expected to face charges at town court.

10 Tips to Allow Cars and Motorcycles to Safely Coexist It's possible for cars, trucks, and motorcycles to safely share the road, but it takes mindfulness and cooperation on everyone's part. Remember these 10 tips before heading out on your next journey. Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell