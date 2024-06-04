Over 250 Workers to Be Laid Off From Three New York Plants

Three New York manufacturing plants will lay off over 250 employees this summer.

A series of announcements is causing economic worries for hundreds of Hudson Valley workers and their families. This week it was revealed that three businesses operating in Orange County, New York will slash jobs in August.

It was previously announced that Frito-Lay would be cutting 88 of its 305 employees at the company's PopCorners manufacturing plant in Middletown, New York. Now, two more major manufacturing plants will be shutting down for good, leaving hundreds of more local workers without jobs.

Middletown, New York Plant to Close

A company that has been manufacturing containers and packaging for restaurants since the 1960s has announced that it is shutting down its plant in Middletown, New York. Many of the plastic and cardboard to-go containers that you take home from your favorite restaurant have been made at Genpak, located at 26 Republic Plaza in Middletown.

According to paperwork filed with New York State, Genpak will be shutting down its plant in Orange County and laying off all 138 workers. Workers will be let go starting at the end of August ahead of the plant's closure by the end of the year.

Newburgh, New York Plant Also Shutting Down Operations

After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year, Amscan has announced that it will also cease operations in Orange County in August. The party supply manufacturer has been operating out of the Matrix Business Park in Newburgh on Route 17K.

According to the company, all 117 employees will be laid off starting in August. Amscan expects to be completely shut down by Thanksgiving.

263 Hudson Valley Workers to be Laid Off

Announced layoffs at Amscan, Genpak and Frito-Lay will result in 263 lost Hudson Valley jobs. These jobs will be added to the hundreds of layoffs that have already been announced earlier this year.

In February, Urnex announced that it would be eliminating 84 jobs and relocating its plant in Elmsford. Later that month, another 100 workers were laid off by Zena Delivery & Logistics in New Windsor.

In March, Elementis SRL laid off a dozen employees from its sites in Middletown and Hugenot, New York after relocating and consolidating. A month later, Wineshipping.com announced 54 layoffs in anticipation of relocating its Middletown plant on Route 6 at the end of June.

