Hudson Valley Graduates Can Record Messages to Air on Radio

In order to make sure our local graduates get the recognition they deserve, WPDH is broadcasting a virtual yearbook.

It's been a challenging senior year for all of our Hudson Valley high school graduates. Spending this milestone year at home and missing out on so many well-earned celebrations has, no doubt, been disappointing to so many students.

In order to recognize your hard work and years of study, 101.5 WPDH is giving you a chance to say thank you to those who've helped along the way. Throughout the month of June the Home of Rock and Roll will be airing your messages on the radio.

If you're a graduating senior we'd like to invite you to broadcast your message on WPDH. Simply download the free WPDH app from the Apple app store or Google Play and click the "Send Audio" button in the navigation menu. Complete instructions are here.

Messages can be up to 60 seconds long, and we'd suggest using the following format:

Hi, this is (name) from (high school). I'd like to thank (insert your message of thank you here and any other words you have for your fellow graduates).

Then just tune in to WPDH on the app, or your radio, and listen to hear your message play throughout the month of June.

Way to go, graduating seniors! We're so very proud of you.

