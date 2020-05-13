How to Send WPDH a Voice Recording

The WPDH app is the easiest way to take the Home of Rock 'N Roll with you no matter where you go. (Even if the only trips you're taking these days are to the kitchen.)

The app is free to download in the Apple App Store or Google Play. It lets you stream your favorite classic rock station and get access to exclusive contests. You can keep tabs on traffic and weather or opt into breaking news alerts so you're up to date on the latest about what's happening in the Hudson Valley.

The app includes a texting feature that lets you chat with your favorite Hudson Valley DJs from Boris and Robyn in the morning to Hopkins in middays and Smitty on your drive home.

The WPDH app also includes an option for you to send us photo, video or audio submissions. If you're interested in sending us a recorded message of 60 seconds or less, follow the steps in the screenshots below.