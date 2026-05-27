Which Hudson Valley Stocks Are Performing the Best in 2026?

If you're looking to invest in the Hudson Valley, several local companies have had quite a run so far this year.

The content provided in this article is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, tax, or legal advice. Nothing contained herein should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any security. The Author currently has investments in NVDA, AMZN, MU and IBM, which are mentioned in this article.

From semiconductor plants to giant distribution warehouses, some of the country’s biggest companies have a major footprint right here in the Hudson Valley. Add in some tech pioneers, regional banks, supermarkets and national retailers, and the Hudson Valley is far more connected to Wall Street than many people realize.

But which companies tied to the Mid-Hudson region are actually performing the best on the stock market right now?

After looking at corporations with major operations in the Mid-Hudson region, these five companies appear to be among the strongest performers so far in 2026.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

onsemi (NASDAQ: ON) Leading the Pack

The biggest winner tied to the Hudson Valley has to be onsemi. The semiconductor company behind the massive East Fishkill chip manufacturing facility traces its roots back to GlobalFoundries and IBM.

Chip stocks, like NVIDIA (NVDA) and Micron (MU), have exploded as artificial intelligence continues driving demand for semiconductors. Shares of onsemi, whose largest U.S. manufacturing facility is in East Fishkill, are up roughly 133.85 percent year-to-date, making it one of the strongest-performing major companies connected to the Hudson Valley economy.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ: OBT)

One of the strongest local financial performers has been Orange County Bancorp, the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust based in Middletown.

Regional bank stocks struggled over the past few years, but investors have started returning to smaller community-focused banks in 2026. Shares of Orange County Bancorp are up about 20.9 percent so far this year.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ: GCBC)

Another Hudson Valley banking company making gains is Greene County Bancorp, based in Catskill.

The company has also benefited from improved confidence in regional banks and continued steady financial performance. Shares are up roughly 14 to 15 percent since January.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Still Dominating

Amazon has dramatically expanded its Hudson Valley footprint over the past several years with fulfillment centers and logistics operations employing thousands of workers across the region.

The stock has shown momentum due to not only the retail business, but also its major investment in AI and cloud computing. Amazon stock has climbed roughly 15 percent year-to-date.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

IBM (NYSE: IBM)

IBM has deep roots in the Hudson Valley, dating back generations in Poughkeepsie. The longtime tech giant has quietly turned into one of the stronger-performing legacy technology stocks this year.

Much of that growth has been tied to renewed investor interest in AI products and enterprise software services. The historic Chips Act was launched at the Poughkeepsie campus in 2022 when President Biden came to town to announce that $20 billion would be invested in the Hudson Valley over the next 10 years.

Shares of IBM are up just over 14 percent so far in 2026.

Investing in the Hudson Valley

Of course, stock performance can change quickly and, as any serious investor will tell you, past performance does not guarantee future results. While we're not suggesting where you invest your money, these five Hudson Valley companies have made their shareholders pretty happy so far this year and continue to be some of the strongest performers connected to the region in 2026.

The content provided in this article is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, tax, or legal advice. Nothing contained herein should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any security. The Author currently has investments in NVDA, AMZN, MU and IBM, which are mentioned in this article.