‘Wicked’ Good Time to Kick Off Outdoor Movies Series in Hudson Valley

One of the biggest movie musicals in recent years is helping kick off a popular free film series in Dutchess County.

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'Wicked' Themed Movie Night Coming to Poughkeepsie

Eastdale Village in Poughkeepsie is bringing back its free “Movies on Main” summer series, and this year’s opener is going big with a Wicked-themed event.

The outdoor screening will take place at the Eastdale Piazza, where visitors will be able to watch Wicked: For Good under the stars while also taking part in themed activities before the movie begins.

According to Eastdale Village, guests can take photos at a special backdrop featuring Elphaba and Glinda and are encouraged to dress up in their favorite Wicked-inspired outfits for the night.

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Free Summer Film Series Returns to Eastdale

The “Movies on Main” series has become one of the more popular warm-weather traditions in the Hudson Valley. The monthly events are held outdoors in the piazza area at Eastdale Village and are free for the public to attend.

Each movie night also includes live music, kids activities and food options from Eastdale restaurants and shops before the film starts at dusk.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to set up outside for the screening.

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Outdoor Movie Nights at New European-Style Gathering Space

Eastdale’s outdoor movie series is happening in the village's newer piazza space, which officially opened earlier this spring. The expanded gathering area was designed to host community events, live entertainment and outdoor dining in the center of Eastdale Village.

The Wicked event is scheduled as the kickoff to the summer series, which will continue monthly through September. Other films planned this summer include Zootopia 2, The Spongebob Movie, Hoppers and Goat. More information about the movie lineup and event details can be found at the Eastdale Village website.