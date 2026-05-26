A wild scene unfolded at a convenience store in Ramapo Monday night after police say a drunk man slapped a teenager and swung on an officer.

According to police, at 8:45 p.m., officers from the Ramapo PD responded to the 7-Eleven on College Road for a report of a disorderly intoxicated male inside the store.

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The officers said they "immediately recognized the individual from prior incidents at the location."

The suspect, listed as a 31-year-old male from Monsey, had previously been issued a trespass warning for the business.

Police said the man also slapped a 15-year-old boy while inside the store. Then police say the routine disorderly conduct call quickly turned dangerous.

While police were on scene investigating, the man reportedly "suddenly swung at the back of (an) officer’s head." Another officer reportedly stepped in and prevented the punch from connecting, helping to bring the situation under control before anyone was injured.

The man was then taken into custody and charged with: Third-Degree Attempted Assault;

Endangering the Welfare of a Child;

Obstructing Governmental Administration;

Resisting Arrest;

Disorderly Conduct;

and Trespass. He was processed and released to a responsible party, according to police.

"Fortunately, no injuries were sustained by officers, civilians, or the suspect," Ramapo Police said in a social media post. "This incident is another reminder that there is no such thing as a “routine” police call. Officers respond to these situations not knowing if they will be dealing with a cooperative individual, a mental health crisis, or someone willing to become violent without warning. Even a simple call to a convenience store can escalate in seconds. We are thankful for the quick actions and professionalism displayed by the responding officers."