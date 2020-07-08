Hudson Valley Galleria Malls Plan to Open Friday

It is the announcement a lot of us have been waiting to hear. In a press release statement issued Wednesday afternoon, Stephen J. Congel, CEO of the Pyramid Management Group, shared that their malls in the Hudson Valley plan to be opening as early as this Friday.

Earlier today Governor Cuomo tweeted:

The Hudson Valley entered Phase 4 yesterday so our area indoor malls would be able to open as long as they meet the ventilation requirements. As we learn more about COVID 19 it is becoming clear that ventilation plays a crucial part in the spread of the virus.

An early morning press release from Pyramid Management Group didn't have a date for the Malls to re-open, The Pyramid Malls along with other indoor malls have been closed since March due to the COVID 19 outbreak. But, then early this afternoon after the Governor's announcement on twitter, Stephen J. Congel of the Pyramid Management Group issued a statement which included:

"With proper precautions in place and health and safety a top priority, we look forward to restoring our centers to their dominant positions as the economic drivers of their respective regions". And the statement "We are ecstatic to welcome them back safely and responsibly to our properties, and pledge to continue to do our part moving forward. We look forward to re-opening our properties on Friday across New York State."

Shoppers should expect that there will be requirements for shopping indoors at the Mall. Those details were not available at the time this article was published but we will share them once they become available. Pyramid Management Group properties in the Hudson Valley include both the Poughkeepsie Galleria and the Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown.

