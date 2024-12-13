Donuts Party Set For The Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown

Donut lovers unite this weekend in Middletown, NY.

Who doesn't love donuts! Donuts are so popular that there is actually two National Donut Day celebrations each year. According to National Day Calendar, National Donut Day is celebrated each year on November 5th and on the first Friday in June, both days observed by donut lovers across the nation. People participate by celebrating the donut and honoring the Salvation Army Lassies, the women that served donuts to soldiers during WWI.

Also See: Get in the Spirit with 6 Great Hudson Valley Cristmas Traditions

Well you don't need a National Donut Day to celebrate and have a party. The Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown will be the location for a Dounts Party with the Town of Wallkill PBA where you can decorate mini donuts. The Galleria at Crystal Run is the second-largest mall in New York's Hudson Valley region. The Galleria, which opened in 1992, has an area of 1,100,000 square feet on two floors. It has 120 shops and restaurants, as well as a 16-screen AMC Theatres.

It is owned and managed by The Pyramid Companies, a group that also owns and manages regional sisters Poughkeepsie Galleria in Poughkeepsie (the model for Crystal Run), and Palisades Center in West Nyack.

Donuts Party Hosted By Y&E Creations

Donuts Party is set for this Sunday, Dec. 15 hosted by Y&E Creations located inside The Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown from 12-2pm. The event with the Town of Wallkill PBA is $15 per person (3 yrs and under free) includes 6 mini donuts and a hot chocolate. You can call 845-421-7126 for more info.

Get our free mobile app

Y&E Creations is a casual shop inside the Galleria at Crystal Run serving coffee, hot mini-donuts, smoothies, ice cream, and shaved ice. Get out and enjoy this fun family event this weekend!

The 10 Best Pizza Places in Middletown, New York Here are the top 10 most reviewed pizzerias in Middletown, New York according to Yelp.

Discover the Best Breakfast Spots in Middletown, New York These are the Top 10 Breakfast spots in Middletown, New York according to Yelp reviews. Which of these places have you enjoyed? Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh