Popular Poughkeepsie Furniture & Mattress Store Relocates to New Location

Those in the Poughkeepsie area that are looking for home furnuniture have many options to choose from. The Poughkeepsie area is full of great furniture and mattress stores: Raymour & Flanigan, Bob's Discount Furniture, Davis Furniture, Millspaugh Furniture, and Sleep Number and Mattress Firm are just some that come to mind.

Quality Furniture & Mattress located at 1936 South Rd, Poughkeepsie is a family owned business for over 20 plus years with great customer service and the best prices in town according to the business Facebook page. The business recently announced its closing up shop.

With a Facebook advertiesment, Quality Furniture & Mattress announced its closing at the Rt 9 location after just a few years, which is located next to another popular store that also sells mattresses, Mattress Firm. Being right next to Mattress Firm may have been a reason for the business decidining to relocate. Up to 70% OFF - Come Grab some big savings on Mattresses, Living Room and Beds!, the ad says.

Quality Furniture & Mattress Relocates to Poughkeepsie

The store has relocated just across the way inside the Poughkeepsie Galleria. We contacted the store Monday afternoon and were told by a gentleman that answered the phone that they already moved into the new spot in the mall and they will continue to be at the old location as well for the next couple of days as they clear out inventory. They are located on the first floor of the mall between Target and DSW.

"We are Moving To The Poughkeepsie Galleria! Come visit our new location inside the mall between Target and DSW on the First Floor! Same Great Customer Service and Now Even Bigger, Better Deals!"

One customer commented on the move, saying that the store has fabulous things and now its just gonna be more fantastic. They went on to compliment the great sales people.

Another commented on the posting, stating that the Poughkeepsie Galleria seems to be cursed and that nothing has lasted since Payless closed. Quality Furniture and Matress remain optimistic, as they repiled, "we are hoping for better luck, but thank you."

We wish Quaiity Furniture & Mattress the best of luck at their new Poughkeepsie Gallera location!

