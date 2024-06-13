New Mexican-Style Smoothie Shop Opens in Poughkeepsie Galleria

Horchatas Las Fresitas recently opened its doors offering delicious drinks and more.

If you know me, you know I love a good smoothie! A matter of fact I've talked often about how much I love a particular spot in Poughkeepsie called Asia City. A smoothie is a beverage made by pureeing ingredients in a blender. A smoothie commonly has a liquid base, such as fruit juice or milk, yogurt or ice cream. Other ingredients may be added, including fruits, vegetables, non-dairy milk, crushed ice, whey powder or nutritional supplements.

The Poughkeepsie Galleria is the largest shopping center in Dutchess County. Build-A-Bear, The mall retailers include Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, Best Buy, Target, American Eagle, Build-A-Bear, PacSun, Sephora, H&M and Hollister. The Galleria has an area of 1,100,000-square-foot (100,000 m2) with two floors containing 123 shops and restaurants as well as a 16-screen, stadium-seating Regal Cinemas theater.

The Galleria is owned and managed by The Pyramid Companies, a group who also owns and manages regional sister mall the Palisades Center in West Nyack, NY.

New Smoothie Shop at Poughkeepsie Galleria

Asia City, Smoothie King, Chakra Bowls, there are many different options for great smoothies in the Hudson Valley area (see 5 Great Hudson Valley Smoothie Shops.) The newest smoothie and juice bar in the area is Horchatas Las Fresitas, which just opened last month at the Poughkeepsie Galleria. Located on the lower level near Target, they serve fresh and delicious drinks, authentic Mexican snacks, and more.

Horchatas Las Fresitas is now open at our center! Located on the lower level near Target, they serve fresh and delicious drinks, authentic Mexican snacks, and more! Don’t forget to stop by this weekend for a tasty treat! -Poughkeepsie Galleria

Check out the Horchatas Las Fresitas official Facebook page here.

