Look at What is Happening at Hudson Valley Fire Houses

So many of our Fire Departments in the Hudson Valley hold fundraising events that go beyond the pancake breakfast. Don't get me wrong I love a good pancake but it is also fun to see how many other activities you can do to support your local fire Fighters.

We depend on these organizations to be there when we need them so it is important that we are there for them, helping raise money for the programs they need to be in service to their communities. Plus when you attend an event you often find out how you can get involved and help out too.

Events Happening at Firehouses in The Hudson Valley

Orange County New York Fire Department Events

Plattekill Fire Department - 50 Old Firehouse Road in Wallkill, New York. The fourth Thursday of every month is Line Dancing with doors opening at 7 PM. It is held at the Firehouse. Recently they have started offering hamburgers, Hot Dogs and Sauage, and Peppers. Drinks and snacks are available for purchase the admission is $10 for 17 and up, $5 for 12 - 16, and anyone under 11 is free.

Ulster County New York Fire Department Events

Port Ewen Fire Department - 161 Broadway, Port Ewen, New York. This weekend (June 9th and 10th) is the Annual Bazaar and Raffle. Being held both Friday and Saturday Night from 6 PM to Midnight. Enjoy food, kids' games, games of chance for the adults plus the annual raffle. This year there are over 60 prizes with the top prize of $1000.

Modena Fire & Rescue - 1953 Route 44 55 in Modena, New York. The Michael D. Croce Memorial Fall Classic Golf Tournament is on the calendar and foursomes are going quickly so don't wait to register. It will be held at Applegreens Golf Course on September 29th, 2023.

We want to grow this list so if you are part of a Hudson Valley Firehouse let me know what you have going on and we will get the word out.

