Hudson Valley Expected to Suffer From Onion Shortage

Your summer barbecues are going to be a little less tasty this summer.

If you're looking forward to grilling onions for your hot dog, burger or sausage sandwich you may be disappointed. An onion shortage could possibly make finding onions more difficult, and will most certainly make buying them more expensive.

The Packer reports that wet weather in the Hudson Valley has had an impact on crops in the black dirt region of Orange County. Excessive rain throughout the country is blamed for smaller onion supplies from the west coast to all areas east of the Mississippi River.

Chris Pawelski, the owner of Pawelski Farms in Goshen, said the rain has certainly had an impact, but growers found themselves in the same situation last year. The local grower says that he was able to get some onions in the ground last month.

Finally, about early April, we got some good, drying weather, and the area has been planting like gangbusters since April 4 or so.

It's unclear what this month's extremely wet weather has done to those crops, or what impact it will have on future plantings.

Experts warn that onions reaching stores this summer are expected to be smaller and more expensive. You can blame that on the unfortunate weather pattern that has impacted most of the country.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: