Which Hudson Valley Towns Are Seeing the Most New Dispensaries?

Last year, New York State finally started to see the legalization of cannabis sales come to fruition. New York City was the first to see newly legal dispensaries opening up in neighborhoods, but the trend follow suit in the Hudson Valley as well.

Legal dispensaries began sprouting up all over Dutchess, Ulster, and Orange County. While many of the newest businesses are up and running, there are still a number of approved sale licenses for businesses that are still getting their storefronts ready to go.

Dispensary Spearheaders in the Hudson Valley

While there are a number of dispensaries spread around the Hudson Valley, some towns and cities seem to be becoming dispensary hubs.

In January of 2024, Orange County residents were brought the surprise of the first legal cannabis dispensary, Curaleaf. A couple of months later in April, Dutchess County finally welcomed their own very first legal retailer on Main Street in Poughkeepsie, Black Market Dispensary.

While Newburgh and Poughkeepsie were two of the first to welcome new legal dispensaries, other areas around the Hudson Valley have jumped on board over 2024 as well.

Top 3 Hudson Valley Dispensary Hubs

While towns including Beacon, Fishkill, and New Paltz all have a few dispensaries open, there are 3 places in the Hudson Valley that have seen serious growth in the number of dispensaries they either already have or plan to have soon according to New York State's Economica Development Data.

In third is Poughkeepsie. Home to Dutchess County's first legal dispensary, Poughkeepsie already has a total of 4 active dispensaries. There are also 5 licenses that are still pending, each with a perspective location attached.

Next up is Kingston! That's right, Kingston is one of the top places for new dispensaries to be opening up. If we're talking about currently active dispensaries, technically, Kingston is out-pacing Poughkeepsie with 6 active licenses. There are currently 4 pending approvals.

The number one hub for dispensaries in the Hudson Valley however is Newburgh. Currently, Kingston has 9 active cannabis sale licenses and storefronts with another 5 pending, coming to a grand total of 16 potential dispensaries in Newburgh.

While these three places currently have the most dispensaries, who knows what the rest of 2025 will bring? According to recent reports, the number of operating dispensaries is predicted to more than double this year!

