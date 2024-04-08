Dutchess County’s First Recreational Dispensary Officially Opens

Dutchess County residents in search of a legal high won't have to travel far anymore.

A new recreational marijuana dispensary has quietly opened in the Poughkeepsie area. The store is the first of several businesses that have received licenses to operate in the Mid-Hudson Region.

In January, Newburgh residents were surprised by the sudden opening of Curaleaf on North Plank Road. The recreational use cannabis shop has become a popular destination for Hudson Valley residents who previously had to travel out of state in order to legally purchase weed.

Now, Dutchess County officially has its own pot shop located not far from Route 9 in Poughkeepsie.

Poughkeepsie Recreational Dispensary Becomes First in Dutchess County

Black Market Cannabis Company is now open at 89 Main Street in the City of Poughkeepsie. The store, located next to the Dutch Crown and across the street from The Derby began quietly selling items including THC products at the end of March. Black Market Cannabis offers a full line of times including prerolls, flowers, oils, edibles and other marijuana-infused items.

The store is currently open every day from 8am to midnight and focuses on cannabis items grown in New York State. An Instagram page operated by the business notes that Black Market's mission is to "provide high-quality cannabis products" to people of legal age.

Grand Opening of Black Market Cannabis Company

While Black Market is already operational, the pot shop is planning an official grand opening celebration. Appropriately, the store has set aside April 20 (or 4/20) for its ribbon-cutting ceremony.

