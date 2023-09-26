Cannabis Grower Showcases Coming to Kingston, New York

Weekends in Kingston are set to be a "weed" fan's playground.

Just about everyone has a name they use to describe the newly legal green leafy substance that can relieve pain, and anxiety and cause some to get the munchies. Marijuana, weed, cannabis, and pot are the most popular names folks use. We did come up with an interesting list of what Hudson Valley smokers call their stash which you can see below but before you scroll down did you hear about the new growers showcases coming to Kingston, NY?

Pot Grower Showcases in Kingston, New York

The City of Kingston is another one of the Hudson Valley towns/cities that is embracing marijuana being legal and according to its Mayor, they have granted one of Kingston's favorite places permission to host a "cannabis growers showcase" on weekends through the end of the year.

Kingston Grants Business Permission for Cannabis Event

Keegan Ales in Kingston is set to begin hosting cannabis weekends starting on Friday, September 29th through December 23rd, 2023 according to the city of Kingston Mayor Steve Noble. Mayor Noble announced that he has granted a special event permit to Back Home Farm LLC to hold a Cannabis Growers Showcase at Keegan Ales located at 20 St James St., Kingston, NY on the following dates Sept 29th, 2023, and Dec. 23rd, 2023. The events will run Fridays Saturdays and Sundays except the weekend of October 13th - October 15th.

Parking Restrictions in Kingston

The mayor's office did say that in granting permission for an event like this, he and his office want to assure all residents and visitors that safety is their first priority. With that in mind, they want to remind everyone that there will be certain traffic restrictions during event times including "No Parking" in front of the 20 St. James Street parking lot during the following times:

-Fridays, 4 pm-8 pm

-Saturdays, 11 am-6 pm

-Sundays, 11 am-4 pm

We did reach out to Keegan Ales to try and get more information about the upcoming event but we haven't heard back from them yet. When we do we will update this article.

