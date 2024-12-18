Don’t Discount This Hidden Eatery in Ulster County

Almost every time there's word of a new restaurant coming to the Hudson Valley, people always joke that it better not be another pizzeria or Mexican restaurant.

To be fair, there are an awful lot of pizzerias and Mexican restaurants in the area...especially in New Paltz.

There have been a ton of changes around the colorful Ulster County village with a number of businesses closing and new spots taking their places. A couple of the bigger surprises this year were the closure of Schatzi's New Paltz location and Huckleberry's closing.

Read More Here: The Biggest Business Changes in 2024 for New Paltz

With each of these announcements came a flurry of locals chiming in that they hoped to see something other than more Mexican restaurants open in the area.

There Really Are a Ton of Options for Mexican Food in New Paltz

Los Jalapenos was always a go-to spot for my friends when visiting New Paltz. Their hefty margaritas are quite the draw. La Charla is a good option if you're looking for an affordable happy hour, Agave is pretty new to the scene but has some really strong appetizers and drinks to draw folks in.

These days, these three options are fairly popular as they're all pretty close to or are directly on the main drag of Main Street. But there's another spot that is an ever so slightly longer walk away and a little bit hidden that deserves some love.

Don't Forget About This Restaurant in New Paltz

Located in the same shopping area as Super Suds Laundromat and the Post Office is Guac Taco and Tequila Bar.

A. Rogers A. Rogers loading...

I recently went by for my first meal there - please excuse the early 2000s flip phone quality photos, I promise they were taken on an iPhone, just poorly so.

The spot serves a large variety of favorites. You've got staples like taco options, burritos, empanadas, and massive chimichangas (see below), but they also offer creative fusion dishes like their Birria Ramen and Baja California Burrito.

A. Rogers A. Rogers loading...

Outside of the delicious entrees, the drinks definitely had us thinking this would become a new spot to frequent.

Get our free mobile app

Of course, you've got your margarita options, but they also offer all kinds of tequilas you can order or put into a different cocktail!

A. Rogers A. Rogers loading...

After enjoying everything else we had ordered, we decided we may as well give the desserts a try!

Once again, didn't disappoint! We went for an order of the flan and the churros, but other options included fried ice cream and a cheesecake chimichanga!

A. Rogers A. Rogers loading...

While you've got tons of Mexican food options around New Paltz, don't forget to throw Guac Taco in the rotation. It's a casual and colorful spot with delicious food, tasty drinks, and incredibly friendly and helpful staff.

Changes New Paltz Has Seen in 2024 Here are some of the biggest changes the town has seen so far! Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers