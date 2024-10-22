8 New Dispensaries Slated for Poughkeepsie Alone, See Where

While marijuana has been officially legal in New York State for a while now, it's only within the last few months that we've seen new dispensaries open their doors around the Hudson Valley.

While the roll-out of the sale licenses was much slower than many had hoped, there's finally been some movement in the area in terms of legal places to purchase cannabis products.

While not everyone, or every town, is excited to have this easy access to cannabis products, the Hudson Valley has already begun diving in.

Back in September, we shared a new interactive dispensary map that the New York Department of Economic Development created.

This led us to discover that Poughkeepsie alone is set to have 8 new dispensaries so far.

New Dispensary Already Open in Poughkeepsie

Back in April, the first legal dispensary in all of Dutchess County opened. Black Market Cannabis is located at 89 Main Street in the City of Poughkeepsie. For context, it's right across from The Derby.

The store had its ribbon cutting on 4/20 and has already gained a pretty positive following with a 4.7-star rating on Google. They sell products ranging from pre-rolls and concentrates to edibles and topical balms.

While Black Market Cannabis is currently the only legal cannabis storefront open in Poughkeepsie, there's more coming.

Upcoming Dispensaries in Poughkeepsie

The New York Economic Development site lists 2 more locations in Poughkeepsie that currently have "Active" licenses with another 5 more locations listed as "Pending".

Dutchess Roots is among the companies that are pending approval for their licenses to sell.

Vowing a 100% New York-owned cannabis start-up, Dutchess Roots shared on LinkedIn, "Our founders live and work in the Hudson Valley and are committed to operating a model cannabis business that the region can trust and be proud of."

The location listed on their pending license is 2615 South Road in Poughkeepsie.

Other pending companies include 4 Jays LLC, BALLI CANN INC., Barone Partners LLC, Best Buds New York, Main St. Convenience, and Serenity Greens LLC.

If these licenses are approved and become active, we can expect to see 3 dispensaries on South Road alone in Poughkeepsie.

Another Main Street location is listed for the City of Poughkeepsie on the pending license for Main Street Convenience. The store is currently already a smoke shop.

The Taft Avenue Plaza in Arlington is also listed as a potential location for a new dispensary.

The plaza currently is home to a Dominos Pizza and Better Tan Tanning Salon.

As more information on these pending licenses becomes available, we'll continue to follow and share. In the meantime, here's the breakdown of how you can legally grow your own in New York:

