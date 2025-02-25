6 of The Hudson Valley’s Favorite Irish Pubs

February tends to be an extremely gray and kind of depressing time of year. There's leftover snow frozen on the ground, it's still cold, and most of us have been coming home from work after the sun has already set for the last couple of months.

While St. Patrick's Day is still a few weeks away, we need something to look forward to! And to be honest, it's really not too early at all to be thinking about it. Dutchess County's annual St. Patrick's Day parade is already coming up this weekend!

While lots of younger crowds tend to opt for traveling down to New York City and celebrating the green holiday there, the Hudson Valley has plenty of places to sit down and enjoy some festive fare and drinks in the spirit of St. Patrick's Day.

The Hudson Valley's Favorite Irish Pubs

This list spans a range of different kinds of Irish pubs in the area. Whether you're looking for a casual place to grab a drink and some bar snacks or if you're looking for a more elevated sit-down meal, there are options for any of those scenarios.

So, without further ado:

The Hudson Valley's Favorite Irish Pubs Whether you're looking for some comfort food or simply a cozy place to enjoy some Guinness, here are some of the Hudson Valley's most recommended Irish pubs. Gallery Credit: A. Rogers

One of the hallmarks of Irish food is the comfort element. A warm, homecooked meal. If St. Patrick's Day isn't necessarily your thing but you're still looking for someone to serve up some cozy comfort food, we've got you there too. Check out some of the Hudson Valley's favorite spots here:

Best Comfort Food in the Hudson Valley Whether you're looking for a cozy soup or a hearty meal, here are some great options from all around the Hudson Valley! Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers