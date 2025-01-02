It was four years ago when the state of New York finally legalized recreational marijuana. The initial rollout was painfully slow though, marred by a number of setbacks such as the courts, an understaffed Office of Cannabis Management, and many other bureaucratic hurdles. Many, out of frustration, began to turn to unlicensed shops to get their weed.

But The New York Post reports that the sale of legal cannabis has lead to huge profits over the past year. Now, the state is saying that the amount of dispensaries will more than double in the coming year. This this sound too good to be true?

New York State Claims Number of Dispensaries Shall More Than Double In 2025

The Office of Cannabis Management says that the number of "new licensed pot stores will more than double" in the coming year, According to current numbers, there are 275 licensed dispensaries across New York state. Now, offcials are claiming they want there to be more than 625.

The Office of Cannabis Management says that "sales in 2025 could exceed $1.5 billion."

The OCM credits the uptick in dispensaries opening towards the end of 2024 to cracking down on the illegal weed shops. “Our actions remain focused against unlicensed cannabis retailers, which undermine New York State’s ability to build a truly equitable market", says the OCM in a newly released report.

A press release from the New York State Governor’s Office says that New York State’s cannabis industry has reached a historic milestone of more than $1 billion in retail sales.

These 93 Hudson Valley, NY Towns Will Sell Recreational Marijuana