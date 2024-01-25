Surprise Opening of Newburgh Cannabis Shop; and They Even Deliver

Hudson Valley residents were surprised to find out that a Newburgh cannabis shop had suddenly opened for recreational use and is now delivering to the local area.

After legalization was official in March of 2021, the New York marijuana industry has had a painfully slow rollout. Thanks to restrictions on who can grow plants and how they can be cultivated, the state has been criticized for dropping the ball on what could be a very profitable industry.

Finally, the state has sorted out issues with who can apply for a license to sell recreational cannabis and that's led to a quick ramp-up of businesses now racing to open their doors.

Newburgh's Newest Cannabis Shop Suddenly Opens

With almost no warning, Curaleaf opened its doors on Wednesday for adult-use sales at its Newburgh location on North Plank Road. Not only will customers over 21 be able to purchase cannabis at the store, but those located within 15 miles of the store can have their orders delivered.

Curaleaf operates 147 dispensaries in 17 states, but the Newburgh location is the first to open for recreational sales in New York. Matt Darin, the company's CEO, says the company is "thrilled" to finally open up for recreational customers in the Hudson Valley.

Having served medical patients in the region for more than five years, we are eager to expand our services to adult use consumers and deepen our connection with the greater Newburgh community. We are excited to continue working with the New York Office of Cannabis Management to explore new ways in which the state's cannabis industry can evolve and support adult use consumers and medical patients alike.

The 3,500-square-foot facility recently added an additional 1,750 square feet that includes a new sales floor area, product vault and room at the checkout area. More parking spaces have also been added in anticipation of the new recreational use business.

Delivery Service Now Available at Curaleaf in Newburgh

In addition to on-site sales, Curalaf will offer delivery within a 15-mile radius of its store. Free delivery is offered on purchases of $150 or more. As long as orders are made before 2pm, they will arrive on the same day.

Grand Opening Celebration Scheduled at Curaleaf in Newburgh

To celebrate the new business, Curaleaf Hudson Valley will hold a grand opening event on Friday, February 9 at noon. After a ribbon-cutting ceremony, customers will be invited to join the party with music, games, prizes, local food trucks and more. There will also be sales announced throughout the showroom.

