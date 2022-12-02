Looking to get a Christmas tree? We've got 10 great Hudson Valley spots.

For those who don't go with an artificial Christmas tree around the holidays, going to a tree farm and cutting your own or just getting a pre-cut tree is always a fun tradition for many families. The first Christmas tree farm was established in 1901, when a 25,000-tree Norway spruce farm was planted near Trenton, NJ. The commercial market for Christmas trees had started 50 years earlier when a farmer from the Catskill Mountains brought trees in New York City to sell.

Despite the pioneering efforts, most people still obtained wild-grown Christmas trees from forests into the 1930s and 1940s. More trees were grown in plantations after World War II, and by the 1950s, farmers were shearing and pruning trees to meet customer demands.

The Christmas tree market flourished through the 1960s and 1970s, but from the late 1980s onward, prices and the market for natural Christmas trees declined. In the early 21st century, nearly 98% of all natural Christmas trees sold worldwide were grown on tree farms.

With so many tree farms throughout the area, we asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite place was to get a Christmas tree and have compiled a list of 10 popular tree farms.

10 Great Hudson Valley Christmas Tree Farms

Fabulous Firs Christmas Tree Farm

Fabulous Firs Christmas Tree Farm is an award-winning 4th generation Christmas tree on 65 acres. Thousands of trees to choose from are located at 683 Van Wagner Rd in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Battenfeld's Christmas Tree Farm

Battenfeld's Christmas Tree Farm has been around since 1956 and is located at 856 Rt 199 in Red Hook, NY.

Devitts Nursery

Devitts Nursery is a local landscape supply yard and nursery open all year round. During the month of December, the nursery is transformed into Christmas on the Farm with Eggbert. Located at 56 Devitt Cir, New Windsor, NY.

Manza Family Farm

Manza Family Farm is a nursery started in 1979 that sits on 20 acres of top-quality trees, shrubs and perennials. The feature Christmas on the Farm with living and cut trees, Santa and his elf, and a Christmas display located at 730 State Rt 211 in Montgomery, NY.

Balsam Ridge Christmas Tree Farm

Balsam Ridge Christmas Tree Farm offers fresh-cut or choose-and-cut Christmas trees. Choose from hundreds of beautiful Balsam, Fraser Canaan, Concolor Firs, and Colorado Blue Spruce Christmas trees located at 288 South St. in Clintondale, NY.

Sunny Garden Greenhouses

Sunny Garden Greenhouses is a small, family business that carries a wide variety of annuals, perennials, shrubs, ornamental trees, herbs, vegetables, mums, Christmas trees and more located at 2238 Rt 9D in Wappingers Falls, NY.

W&K Split Rail Nursery and Tree Farm

W&K Split Rail Nursery and Tree Farm opens the day after Thanksgiving annually offering wreaths and fresh Christmas trees, located at 346 Mahoney Rd in Milton, NY.

Wright Family Farm

Wright Family Farm since 1912 has offered a premium selection of fresh-cut Christmas trees, including Fraser Fir and Balsam Fir located at 325 Kings Hwy in Warwick, NY.

Bell's Christmas Trees

Bell's Christmas Trees is a choose-and-cut Christmas tree farm offering several varieties of trees open annually the day after Thanksgiving through Dec. 23, located at 647 Mettacahonts Rd in Accord, NY.

Abel's Tree Farm

Abel's Tree Farm is a family-owned property since 1850 on a beautiful scenic location with a private 38 acre lake located at 435 North Clove Rd in Verbank, NY.

There ya have it. 10 great Hudson Valley Christmas tree farms located all around the Hudson Valley. Happy tree hunting!

