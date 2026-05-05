Family Puts Iconic Hudson Valley Farm on the Market

A family-run farm that has been feeding the Hudson Valley for almost 100 years is up for sale.

A Long Hudson Valley History

In 1933, Angelo Migliorelli began growing vegetables in the Bronx after immigrating from Italy. The operation eventually moved up to the Hudson Valley in the early 1970s, when Migliorelli broke ground on a farm in Red Hook. Quickly, the property grew into one of the region’s most recognizable farms.

Still family-run today by the third and fourth generations of Migliorellis, the farm produces more than 130 varieties of fruits and vegetables across hundreds of acres.

This week, a real estate listing appeared online that shows the family has decided to sell its long-running farm.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Migliorelli Farms in Red Hook, New York

Migliorelli is known for everything from apples and sweet corn to tomatoes and specialty Italian greens like broccoli raab and fennel.

Their produce shows up all over the Hudson Valley and New York City, from farmers' markets to local restaurants, making it a staple for many families this time of year.

Migliorelli Farms also operates three stands in Rhinebeck, Red Hook and Mt. Tremper that sell produce, meat, cheese and those famous Hudson Valley cider donuts.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Farm Up for Sale

According to a commercial real estate listing from Houlihan Lawrence, the property at 245 Guski Road is being offered for $2.6 million. It includes about 210 acres of land, a 5-bedroom 1800s farmhouse, a working cider house, barns and other outbuildings.

The listing describes it as a fully productive fruit farm, complete with barns, irrigation, and even two lakes that support the land.

A-Z (minus X) Brewery Guide of the Hudson Valley Need to know where to go and grab a beer in the Hudson Valley? Here's your A-Z Guide! Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers