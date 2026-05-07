Upgrades to Forgotten Hudson Valley Park Makes it Hot New Destination

One of the Hudson Valley’s least-known nature spots just got a major upgrade ahead of the summer hiking season.

We recently told you about how a popular hiking trail in Eastern Dutchess has been essentially shut down due to a dispute over its entrance. Now, another park in the middle of the county is not only increasing access, but also celebrating several upgrades that are bound to make it a hot destination for nature lovers.

The Town of Wappinger is officially unveiling several new additions at Reese Park Town Nature Preserve this weekend, including a brand-new pedestrian bridge over Hunter Creek, expanded access points, and new pollinator gardens that could turn this "best kept secret" into one of the hottest destinations for nature lovers this year.

The town will host a “Dedication Celebration” on Saturday, May 9 at 11am at Reese Park, located at 2513 South Avenue in Wappingers Falls.

The event marks the official opening of the new bridge and also dedicates the South Avenue trailhead in honor of former Town Supervisor Louis Diehl.

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A Hidden Nature Spot Along Wappinger Creek

Many Hudson Valley residents still haven’t discovered Reese Park, even though it stretches across 40 acres in the Village of Wappingers Falls. The preserve includes wooded trails, waterfalls along Hunter Creek and access points connecting Creek Road and Route 9D.

The park was donated to the town as protected green space and has slowly grown into a popular spot for hikers, birdwatchers and people looking for quieter trails away from some of the Hudson Valley’s busier parks.

Town officials say the new bridge is designed to improve accessibility and make it easier for visitors to explore both sides of the preserve safely.

The upgrades also include new pollinator gardens filled with native plants meant to support butterflies, bees and other important species that help maintain healthy ecosystems.

What Is The Glass Eel Program?

One of the more unusual parts of Saturday’s celebration involves tiny transparent fish.

Following the ribbon cutting, the New York State DEC and community partners will lead a glass eel study program at the park.

Glass eels are juvenile American eels that migrate from the Atlantic Ocean and eventually make their way into Hudson River tributaries each spring. The eel project has become a major Hudson Valley conservation effort involving volunteers, students and researchers who help count and track the tiny eels as they move upstream.

According to the DEC, the Hudson River Eel Project has counted and released more than two million glass eels over the last 19 years. Scientists use the data to help monitor eel populations and protect river habitats throughout New York.

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Visiting Reese Park

The nature preserve now has two entrances. The original trailhead on Creek Road remains open and includes a small parking lot. On Saturday, the new entrance and parking area at 2513 South Road (Route 9D) will officially have its ribbon-cutting.