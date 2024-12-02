Largest Christmas Tree Stolen From From Hudson Valley Boy Scouts

A Hudson Valley town is trying to get to the bottom of the recent theft that occurred.

In what could be a scene right out of the holiday classic, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, boy scouts in Pawling, NY are dealing with the fact that one of their trees (the tallest one that they had) was taken by an apparent "Grinch".

In the animated television special from 1966, the Grinch tries to ruin Christmas for the townsfolk of Whoville below his mountain hideaway by stealing all presents, decorations, and symbols of Christmas, including the tree.

In the southeastern part of Dutchess County, NY is the town of Pawling. Its population was 8,012 at the 2020 census. The town is named after Catherine Pauling, the daughter of Henry Beekman, who held the second largest land patent in the county.

Christmas Tree Stolen From Boy Scouts Behind Pawling Fire House

Everett White, District Chief at the Pawling Fire Department took to social media on Saturday evening, Nov. 30 to report on the theft of the Christmas tree that occured recently, giving the person or persons involved 24 hours to return the tree no questions asked.

So …. I’d like to give the person(s) who stole the LARGEST Christmas Tree the Boy Scouts had behind the Pawling Firehouse a chance to return it. Our lot is equipped with 24 hour security cameras. ( pretty good clarity too) . We are going to review our footage and pass it on to the proper authorities. First of all to trespass at the Firehouse is bad enough and then to STEAL from the Boy Scouts …… YOU HAVE 24 HOURS TO RETURN THE TREE , NO QUESTIONS ASKED. I’m trying to give you the benefit of the doubt .

The posting from Everett White on the Pawling Fire Department Facebook page can be viewed here. The posting garnered a lot of feedback from angry people regarding the incident, with many saying how there are so many bad people out there.

One comment from a Shawn Buckes thanked the fire chief for helping spread the word.

thank you Chief. This is our most important fundraiser and our scouts work many hours to sell our trees. Troop 34 appreciates your help in locating the Grinch.

As of Monday morning Dec. 2, it doesn't appear that the tree has been returned to the boy scouts nor has the thief or thieves been caught.

