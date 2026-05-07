New Open-Air Market Planned in Wappingers Falls

A new market is set to debut in the Hudson Valley this summer.

As the weather warms and crops begin to grow, roadside stands and farmers' markets will begin popping up everywhere. Fresh strawberries, sweet corn, local honey, baked goods and homemade cheeses begin filling tables across the region as another growing season gets underway.

Now, a brand new market is getting ready to join that tradition in Dutchess County.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

New Farmers Market Coming To Town of Wappinger

The Town of Wappinger has announced the launch of the new Wappinger Farmers Market, which is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 22 at Wappinger Town Hall on Middlebush Road.

The open-air market will run every Monday from 4pm to 7pm throughout the season and organizers say shoppers can expect a wide variety of locally sourced products and handmade goods.

According to the town, the market will feature local farms selling fresh produce along with baked goods, specialty foods, prepared foods, flowers, plants, handmade crafts and artisan products.

The market is being promoted as a way to connect residents with local businesses while creating another community gathering spot in the Hudson Valley.

Town officials say they’re still actively looking for vendors ahead of opening day. Farmers, bakers, food trucks, artisans and other local small businesses are all encouraged to apply.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Hudson Valley Farmers Markets Continue To Grow

Farmers' markets have become a huge part of summer life across the Hudson Valley over the past several years. Markets throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster counties now attract thousands of shoppers each week looking for local produce, meats, cheeses, honey, baked goods and handmade products.

Many markets have also expanded beyond just produce stands, adding live music, food trucks, community events and artisan vendors that turn them into weekly social gatherings.

The new Wappinger Farmers Market appears to be aiming for that same kind of community atmosphere. So far, vendors include Carnwarth Community Farms with honey, plants and baked goods, Hawk Valley Farm with eggs and produce and Stuffed Bakery with a selection of fresh cookies.

More information about becoming a vendor is available through the Town of Wappinger.