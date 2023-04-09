April is in full swing and 2023 is going fast. As spring unfolds we will be getting into our warmer weather routines. Things we weren't able to do over the winter will be back on the calendar.

The same goes for area businesses. Just like at your favorite summer vacation spot, we have places around the Hudson Valley that take a break during the winter. A lot of area restaurants are closed for a few weeks. It gives them time to do upgrades and renovations, but it also gives the staff a chance to go on a well-earned vacation.

Zulu Time Roof Top Bar at the Thayer Hotel, West Point, New York

Zulu Time via Facebook Zulu Time via Facebook loading...

Along with the business that takes extended time off there are also a few businesses that actually close in the winter because they are really set up for colder weather. Zulu Time Roof Top Bar at the Thayer Hotel is a perfect example of this kind of place. They are located outdoors on the roof of the hotel so once the weather turns they close up shop until Spring.

MT Nest Restaurant & Bar Reopens in Pond Eddy, New York

canva / MT Nest Restaurant & Bar via Facebook canva / MT Nest Restaurant & Bar via Facebook loading...

Well, Spring has arrived and two area businesses announced this week that they are re-opening for 2023. One is MT Nest Restaurant & Bar in Pond Eddy the other is the very popular Zulu TIme. Both places shared opening dates on their social media.

MT Nest Restaurant & Bar on Route 97 in Pond Eddy, New York has been closed but they plan to re-open for the season on April 13th, 2023. They have been sharing events to come on their Facebook page which includes a SIP n Paint in June. They also put up a great video looking back at some fun from the past with a post looking forward to the summer season to come.

Zulu Time at the Thayer Hotel will be welcoming people back starting Friday night April 21, 2023. They have planned lots of excitement for the opening night including games giveaways and tastings from a large variety of popular beers, seltzers, and Spirit distributors. Zulu time is known for so much including their Tini Tuesdays. You will have to put it on your summer cocktail spot list.

