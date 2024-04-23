Surprise! A Heavy Metal Show Coming to Bethel Woods

This should make Hudson Valley metalheads happy. Megadeth is playing Bethel.

I can't even begin to tell you how many times I've heard it over the years. When is Bethel Woods going to book a metal show? Why doesan't Bethel Woods have any metal shows? I've heard this countless times from fellow hard rock and metal fans over the years, although there actually have been some metal shows at Bethel.

Judas Priest, Alice Cooper with Halestorm, are just a couple of the "metal shows" that come to mind when I look back at Bethel Woods concerts. So, there have been metal shows at Bethel, but perhaps not enough for the heavy metal faithful? Maybe because of Bethel Woods being built on the grounds of the original Woodstock site, and the whole "peace and love" thing, perhaps that could be a reason for not enough metal shows at Bethel over the years? Metal music is too agressive perhaps for the atmosphere? Who knows, we're just speculating here, but regardless, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is one of the most beautiful music venues around, and in the country for that matter. And its a personal favorite of mine.

Megadeth Set to Play Bethel Woods On Dave Mustaine's Birthday

This could be an announcement that could shut up the heavy metal masses once and for all, as finally, a legit "heavy metal" show is booked for Bethel Woods this summer. Bethel Woods just announced Megadeth Destroy All Enemies Tour 2024 with special giests: Mudvayne and All That Remains will play Bethel Woods on Sept. 13. And yes, Sept. 13th happens to be Dave Mustaine's birthday. Should be quite a celebration that night! Tickets got on sale to the genral public this Friday, April 26 at 10am. More info here.

Megadeth was formed in Los Angeles in 1983 by vocalist/guitarist Dave Mustaine. Known for their technically complex guitar work and musicianship, Megadeth is one of the "big four" of American thrash metal along with Metallica, Anthrax, and Slayer, responsible for the genre's development and popularization.

In 1985, Megadeth released their debut album, Killing Is My Business... and Business Is Good!, on the independent record label Combat Records, to moderate success. It caught the attention of bigger labels, which led to Megadeth signing with Capitol Records. Their first major-label album, Peace Sells... but Who's Buying?, was released in 1986 and was a major hit with the underground metal scene. The band went on to release a number of platinum-selling albums, including So Far, So Good... So What! (1988), Rust in Peace (1990), and Countdown to Extinction (1992). These albums, along with worldwide tours, brought them public recognition. Megadeth's most recent album, The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead! was released in 2022.

Well now is your chance to make sure this show is successful and that we see more metal shows in the future at Bethel Woods! Get out and purchase tickets for this one when they go on sale Friday. Show everyone that the metal community is serious about heavy metal!

