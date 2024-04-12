Officials say they have arrested a local man after a multi-department investigation into a robbery of a gas station in Sullivan County. The very same suspect even attempted to rob another business only two days after the first robbery, according to New York State Police.

Police say an investigation is ongoing, and they are looking to see if the suspect is behind any more alleged crimes in the area.

While it may seem hard to believe sometimes, New York is actually considered one of the fairly safer states in the country, according to Tsigler Law. New York state ranked 20th overall for safety, says their website, placing the Empire State slightly above the middle of the pack.

Man in Catskills Arrested For Alleged Robbery

The New York State Police out of Liberty announced in a press release the arrest of a 38-year-old man from Livingston Manor.

State Police say the arrest was the result of an investigation into the robbery of the Sunoco Gas Station on March 16, 2024, and the attempted robbery of a Dollar General on March 18, 2024.

Both of the businesses where the alleged crimes took place are in Livingston Manor.

The suspect was arrested in the town of Thompson on April 9, 2024, and arraigned before the Town of Rockland and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail. State Police say they were assisted by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Village of Monticello Police Department.

State Police say they have charged the man with for 2nd degree robbery and 2nd degree attempted robbery.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State.

