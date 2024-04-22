State Police say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash that occurred early Saturday afternoon. Officials say they are currently investigating the cause of the crash .

According to numbers from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research posted at Cellino Law, an average of 162 people riding motorcycles died on New York roads between 2017 and 2021. In 2021, 200 motorcyclists died, according to the statistics.

According to the ITSMR, more accidents occur on weekends than the rest of the week

Pine Bush Man Dies In Crash

New York State Police said in a press release that State Police from the Wurtsboro barracks responded to a report of a motorcycle crash in the town of Mamakating, on Mamakating Road near the intersection of Sky Top Road.

Officials say the crash occurred April 20, at approximately 12:28 PM.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2008 Harley Davidson, operated by a 65-year-old man from Pine Bush, was traveling West on Mamakating Road when he lost control of the motorcycle and was ejected. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene, says State Police.

The cause of this crash is under investigation. The victim has been identified as Kevin Epstein, according to New York State Police.

Remember this tory?

