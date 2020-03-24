How Aggressive is New York Against the Coronavirus?

New York has taken many steps to stop the spread of the coronavirus, including social distancing, banning small gatherings, and ordering non-essential staff to stay home. With all that considered, is New York the most aggressive combater of the coronavirus when compared to the rest of the country?

We're all going through the same thing, and we're all in this together. Every state in the country is trying to stop the spread of COVID-19, and some are more aggressive than others.

Some states legally enforced social distancing, while other states have focused on laws ensuring greater funding for fighting the pandemic or guaranteeing the treatment is covered by insurance.

New York has taken hygiene into our own hands, by manufacturing our own hand sanitizer to deal with shortages. When compared to the rest of the country, how aggressive is New York in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus?

According to a recent study from Wallethub, the 50 states were compared across 46 key metrics. The data set ranges from tested cases of COVID-19 per capita to school closures, ICU beds, and shelter-in-place policies.

New York was ranked as the seventh most aggressive state against COVID-19. Here's the breakdown:

Aggressiveness Against the Coronavirus in New York:

1 st – Tested Cases of COVID-19 per Capita

– Tested Cases of COVID-19 per Capita 12 th – Share of Workers with Access to Paid Sick Leave

– Share of Workers with Access to Paid Sick Leave 6 th – Public Healthcare Spending per Capita

– Public Healthcare Spending per Capita 11 th – At Risk Population – Chronically Ill

– At Risk Population – Chronically Ill 9 th – Epidemiology Workforce per Capita

– Epidemiology Workforce per Capita 22nd – Hospital Beds per Capita

