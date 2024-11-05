Back in March of this year, I wrote about a recall issued by Honda regarding a number of their popular vehicles. Recalls are nothing new in the auto industry, in fact, they happen quite often. This recall however was slightly different though because it applied to me directly as I am the owner of one of the model cars impacted by the recall.

Back at the time I wrote about this recall problem, I used the exact notice sent to me from my local Honda dealer as my source material. That notice concluded with a statement that another notice would be issued later in the Fall of 2024.

That now brings us to today where nearly 9-months later, I finally received the follow-up notice and it's good news for Honda owners.

Honda Recall Details

Back in February, the recall issued by Honda applied to a wide variety of their vehicles including their Honda Civic's, which happens to be the vehicle I drive. The issue which made the recall necessary was for a potentially faulty fuel pump, specifically an "improperly molded impeller".

For those that don't know, if the impeller were to deform over time then it would cause a vehicle's fuel pump to be inoperable. No working fuel pump essentially means no working car, hence why this issue could be quite serious for owners of affected vehicles. The issue could also lead to vehicles losing drive power or stalling which is a safety risk.

According to the new notice I received, certain Civic vehicles from 2016-2021. Owners of vehicles affected by this issue may have noticed that their "check engine" light may have been illuminated on their dashboard.

For those who don't or haven't had the issue fixed, it could cause your vehicle to fail state or local emissions inspection which are required under New York State law.

Previous Recall Coverage: Massive Recall for Honda Vehicles in New York and Across the Nation

This issue with potentially faulty impellers also originally applied to other Honda vehicles like specific versions of the Accord, Odyssey, CR-V, HR-V, and others.

While this latest notice applied to me because I drive a Civic, owners of other Honda vehicles can search whether or not this recall applies to them by visiting the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration website or using the Honda Recall Lookup tool on their website.

Fixing the Problem

Now the case with any recall that is issued is that owners of potentially affected vehicles need to know all the when's, where's, and how's of getting their vehicle fixed if their vehicle does have the specified problem. The problem Honda had with this recall at the beginning of the year was due to the fact that the replacement parts were in "limited availability".

The issue of limited availability is actually why the original notice specified that a follow-up would be issued in the Fall. The follow-up would let vehicle owners know that Honda now has a sufficient amount of replacement parts to complete the repairs required.

To answer everyone's most important question; Yes, the repairs to affected vehicles will be free of charge. For anyone who previously paid out of pocket for these specific repairs, you may be eligible for reimbursement. To determine eligibility, you should contact American Honda's Customer Support & Campaign Center or submit reimbursement.

Owners whose vehicles are affected by this issue may contact any authorized Honda dealer to schedule an appointment to have their vehicle repaired. For those that do need the repairs, Honda has estimated that repairs will take approximately an hour and fifteen to complete (75 minutes).

With the replacement parts now available for repairs to affected vehicles, it looks like I as well as numerous other Honda drivers will be setting up appointments soon.

