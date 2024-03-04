If you're like, well anyone, you may have some general trepidation about going to your mailbox and grabbing what's inside. I normally get that feeling when I know my college payment bill is coming up for the month but recently I got a notice in the mail that put a different knot in my stomach.

That knot came from my local Honda dealer and it informed me that my car was included in a list of Honda vehicles that have been recalled because of a potential issue with vital and important parts that help my car function. This recall not only applies to me and my car but it applies to thousands of Honda vehicles in New York and across America.

Honda Recall Details

The notice that I received in the mail explained exactly what the potential issue is with the Honda vehicles. In the notice, I also listed every model Honda that the recall applies to and boy are there a lot of them.

Honda Grill Justin Sullivan / Getty Images loading...

For starters, the recall applies to the following vehicles...

2017-2020 Honda Pilot

Accord Hybrid

2018-2019 Clarity PHEV and Fit

2018 -2020 Accord

Civic

Civic Type R

CR-V

HR-V

Odyssey

Ridgeline

2020 CR-V Hybrid

2019-2020 Insight and Passport Vehicles

Now the important question is, what's the issue? Well, the answer to that question is a potentially faulty impeller. Now I am certainly no car expert, so before receiving this notice I would not be able to tell you what an "impeller" is but it is important.

Unsplash-Simone Secci-simonesecci Unsplash-Simone Secci-simonesecci loading...

From what the notice describes, the impeller is part that is molded to the fuel pump module. The notice states that "...Over time can deform and cause the fuel to become inoperable".

Hand holding gasoline nozzle NithidPhoto loading...

Needless to say, but obviously the fuel pump is important to any vehicle regardless of make or model. No fuel pump or in this case, your fuel pump potentially failing means your car is not running, your engine WILL NOT START and essentially your vehicle becomes a giant paperweight.

Fixing the Issue

Now of course as with any vehicular issues in a situation like this, the notice also gives clear and specific directions for all vehicle owners to follow and how Honda will correct the issue.

A woman looking at her mail (letter or bills) in disbelief, shock! Bluberries loading...

In order to correct the issue, the notice states that Honda dealers will replace the faulty part for al, customers and that they will do it for FREE. While that is certainly good news, there is a catch. The notice also stated that currently the replacement parts are "not currently available but are expected to become available in the Fall of 2024".

Logically, it's not particularly surprising that the parts are not immediately available simply due to the vast number of models and potentially thousands of vehicles this issue could potentially affect. Simply put, it's going to take time to get all the replacement parts needed for repairs.

Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash loading...

Because of this, Honda is asking customers to please be patient. One of the final pieces of information is that Honda will begin sending out follow-up notices to customers once the replacement parts are available. When follow-up notices are received, that is when customers will be able to call any authorized Honda dealer to schedule an appointment for the repairs.

The final vital piece of information in the notice is for Honda customers who may have already had to replace a faulty impeller for their fuel pump. The notice states that if customers paid out-of-pocket for repairs for this recall they may be eligible for reimbursement. To determine eligibility, customers would need to contact American Honda's Customer Support & Campaign Center.

