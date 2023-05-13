Home Of The Whopper to Close New York Restaurants?

400+ Burger King restaurants could close in 2023, will any New York locations close?

It's been a tough year for big-name chain stores across the country with big names like Bed Bath & Beyond, Party City, and David's Bridal already filing for bankruptcy protection and now it appears that one of the biggest names in fast food could be closing hundreds of restaurants this year.

Burger King Closing 400 Locations

Joshua Kobza the CEO of Restaurant Brands International, which owns Burger King has confirmed that the company's plan is close between 300 to 400 stores across the country before the end of 2023 according to News 10. The CEO did say that restaurants close every year and this year will be no different as the company starts to "focus on working with smaller franchisees and established operators to build or develop existing restaurants."

Two Burger King Franchises Close

Meridian Restaurants Unlimited and TOMS King have already declared bankruptcy recently which will result in the closing of 27 restaurants across seven states including Minnesota, Kansas, Nebraska, Utah, and a few more. New York is not on the list of restaurants to close due to bankruptcy just yet but that could change as 124 Burger King locations have already shut down since January 1st, 2023 leaving less than 7,000 restaurants open in the U.S.

New York Burger King Locations

Currently, there are approximately 350 Burger King locations in New York owned and operated by different franchises. The announcement of the restaurant closing didn't specify any New York restaurants but that could change as there are numerous underperforming locations across the state.

Hudson Valley Burger King Restaurants

Burger King restaurants are scattered all across the Hudson Valley with a few restaurants in Dutchess County including three restaurants in Poughkeepsie, and one in Fishkill that has been recently renovated to accommodate more guests.

Ulster County has restaurants in Kingston, New Paltz, and Highland. Orange County has restaurants in Newburgh, Middletown, Chester, Monroe, Warwick, Goshen, Montgomery, and Vails Gate.

None of the Hudson Valley locations have been mentioned in regards to closing but there are a few underperforming locations in the area.

When Burger King announces the restaurants that will be closing this year, if any New York locations are on the list we will update this article.

