Have You Taken Anything Out of Retirement From the Attic?

Since we've been home for over six weeks now, we're tired of our houses, and keeping ourselves occupied is getting more and more difficult. So, we've have been exploring our attic and we've found some goodies.

Sometimes you forget how much stuff we accumulate over the years, and rediscovering things you've forgotten about is pretty cool. Finding old stuff brings back great memories from years past.

Considering we've been stuck inside for a while now, and we've completed all the puzzles in the house, it's time to see what we find in the attic.

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: