Gov. Cuomo Could Open Drive-Ins During COVID-19 Pandemic

Since they're considered a non-essential business, drive-in movie theaters would be closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

13 WHAM reports Governor Andrew Cuomo is considering opening drive-in movie theaters. On Sunday, April 12, 2020, Gov. Cuomo announced that the Empire State Development may make an exception for drive-in theaters to open. Under the New York on PAUSE Act, drive-in theaters are deemed a non-essential business and cannot open.

Within the Hudson Valley, there are multiple drive-in theaters that could benefit from this. There's the Overlook Drive-In, the Hyde Park Drive-In, even the Fair Oaks Drive-In. Personally, I think having drive-in theaters open is a little bit of a tricky situation. Obviously, it would be incredible for businesses. I think it's really important to support local businesses as much as possible right now. But it could be a problem because people are still gathering. Yes, you'd be in your own car with whoever you came with. But what if you need to go to the bathroom? Or open your window for some fresh air? It could just get too close for comfort.

I think this could really work, but I also think it could be problematic and just continue the issue of people not staying home and away from others. What are your thoughts? Comment below or on our Facebook to let us know.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: